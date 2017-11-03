FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boeing enters into $2.5 bln revolving credit agreement with Citigroup Global Markets & JPMorgan ‍​
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 8:44 PM / in an hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing says on Nov 1, co entered into a $2.5 billion, 364-day revolving credit agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and JPMorgan Chase Bank‍​

* Boeing says 364-day credit agreement scheduled to terminate on Oct 31, 2018, subject to co’s to extend term for additional 364 days - SEC filing

* Boeing - ‍facility replaces Boeing's previous 364-day credit agreement, which was scheduled to terminate on November 1, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iZzYAi) Further company coverage:

