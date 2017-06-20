BRIEF-Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters

June 20 (Reuters) - Boeing:

* Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters

* Order valued at $651.4 million at list prices

* Airline announced order for 10 additional 737 MAX 8 airplanes, exercising options from their 2014 order, which was largest for 737 MAX in Africa

* Order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website

* Ethiopian Airlines now has firm orders for 30 737 MAX 8s