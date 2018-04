April 4 (Reuters) - Boeing :

* EXPANDS SERVICES ENGAGEMENT IN LATIN AMERICA WITH GOL AIRLINES AND AEROMEXICO

* GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: