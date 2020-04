April 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* EXTENDS TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PUGET SOUND PRODUCTION OPERATIONS

* EXTENDING TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS AT ALL PUGET SOUND AREA AND MOSES LAKE SITES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* PUGET SOUND AREA AND MOSES LAKE EMPLOYEES WHO CAN WORK FROM HOME SHOULD CONTINUE TO DO SO