April 28 (Reuters) -

* BOEING FACES CRIMINAL AND CIVIL SCRUTINY INTO YEARS OF WIDESPREAD QUALITY-CONTROL LAPSES ON ITS 737 MAX ASSEMBLY LINE- WSJ, CITING SOURCES

* DOJ AND FAA HAVE BEEN SCRUTINIZING POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT SAFETY PROBLEMS STEMMING FROM 737 MAX PRODUCTION MISSTEPS- WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/3d7gRuX