July 6, 2017 / 3:27 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Boeing, Fedex Express to collaborate on ecoDemonstrator testing

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing, Fedex Express to collaborate on ecoDemonstrator testing

* Flight testing is scheduled to last approximately three months before airplane returns to Fedex fleet

* Starting in 2018, new Boeing 777 freighter made for Fedex express will test emerging technologies, such as propulsion advancements, flight deck innovations

* Rround of ecoDemonstrator testing includes installing a compact thrust reverser developed by Boeing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

