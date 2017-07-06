BRIEF-Boeing, Fedex Express to collaborate on ecoDemonstrator testing

1 Min Read
July 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co
* Boeing, Fedex Express to collaborate on ecoDemonstrator testing
* Flight testing is scheduled to last approximately three months before airplane returns to Fedex fleet
* Starting in 2018, new Boeing 777 freighter made for Fedex express will test emerging technologies, such as propulsion advancements, flight deck innovations
* Rround of ecoDemonstrator testing includes installing a compact thrust reverser developed by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: