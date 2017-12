Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* BOEING HELD TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BRAZILIAN AIRCRAFT MAKER EMBRAER - WSJ CITING SOURCES

* BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS ON HOLD AS PARTIES AWAIT WORD FROM BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT ON WHETHER IT WOULD SIGN OFF ON COMBINATION - WSJ CITING SOURCES Source: on.wsj.com/2Dn6SjQ Further company coverage: