BRIEF-Boeing Issues $1.4 Bln In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Senior Notes

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING - $350 MILLION SENIOR NOTES BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 2.800% PER ANNUM AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2023​

* BOEING - $350 MILLION SENIOR NOTES BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 3.250% PER ANNUM AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2028

* BOEING - $350 MILLION SENIOR NOTES BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 3.550% PER ANNUM AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2038

* BOEING - $350 MILLION SENIOR NOTES BEAR INTEREST AT RATE OF 3.625% PER ANNUM AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2048 - SEC FILING

* BOEING - ON FEBRUARY 23, CO ISSUED $1.4 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES Source: (bit.ly/2EP9ETC) Further company coverage: