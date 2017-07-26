BRIEF-Boeing Q2 revenue $22.7 billion

July 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co
* Boeing reports strong second-quarter results; raises EPS and cash flow guidance
* Q2 non-GAAP core earnings per share $2.55
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.89
* Q2 revenue $22.7 billion
* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $11.10 to $11.30
* Boeing - total company backlog at quarter-end was $482 billion, up from $480 billion at beginning of quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $23.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boeing - net orders for quarter of $27 billion versus $27 billion in Q1
* Boeing - sees 2017 commercial airplanes deliveries 760 - 765
* Boeing sees 2017 core earnings per share $9.80 - $10.00
* Q2 free cash flow $4,511 million versus $2,519 million
* Boeing - sees 2017 commercial airplanes revenue $62.5 billion - $63.5 billion
* Q2 commercial airplanes revenue $15,713 million versus $17,456 million
* Boeing sees 2017 revenue $90.5 billion - $92.5 billion
* Boeing - for full year capital expenditures guidance decreased by $300 million to $2.0 billion
* Boeing sees 2017 operating cash flow of about $12.25 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.39, revenue view $91.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Boeing - will accelerate about 4 years of pension funding by making discretionary contribution of $3.5 billion of Boeing common shares in Q3 of this year
* Boeing - expects to increase 2017 planned share repurchases by $3.5 billion to a total of approximately $10 billion for full year
* Boeing - expects approximately $700 million cash tax savings from accelerated pension funding in 2017
* Boeing - continues to anticipate cash flows to grow annually through end of decade
* Boeing - discretionary contribution of shares in Q3 will nearly eliminate all future mandatory pension funding through 2021