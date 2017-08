July 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing - 31 new orders for week through july 4, 2017‍​

* Boeing -identified monarch airlines for five 737s previously listed as unidentified

* Boeing - in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by seven and 787 orders by four for week through july 4, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage: