July 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Boeing reports two new orders for the week through July 25‍​

* New orders for week through July 25 include business jet/VIP customer(s) for one 737 and unidentified customer(s) for one 787

* Identified flydubai for one 737 previously listed as unidentified Source text - (bit.ly/2h5HQ1O) Further company coverage: