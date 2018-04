April 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING, RYANAIR ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 25 737 MAX 8S

* SAYS $3 BILLION ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE

* SAYS ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: