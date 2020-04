April 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* ACTIVATES AIRLIFT CAPABILITIES FOR FIRST COVID-19 TRANSPORT MISSION

* COMPLETED FIRST COVID-19 TRANSPORT MISSION, USING 737-700 AIRCRAFT TO BRING PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT FROM CHINA TO U.S.

* PARTNERED WITH FIRST ROBOTICS FOUNDER DEAN KAMEN TO BRING PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) TO HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS IN U.S.

* DEPLOYED 737-700 FROM CORPORATE FLEET TO TRANSPORT 540,000 FACE MASKS TO NEW HAMPSHIRE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: