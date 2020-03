March 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING STATEMENT ON PASSAGE OF CARES ACT

* BOEING - BILL’S ACCESS TO PUBLIC AND PRIVATE LIQUIDITY IS CRITICAL FOR AIRLINES, AIRPORTS, SUPPLIERS, AND MANUFACTURERS TO BRIDGE TO RECOVERY

* BOEING - CARES ACT WILL HELP PROVIDE ADEQUATE MEASURES TO HELP CO ADDRESS THE PANDEMIC