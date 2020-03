BRIEF-Boeing Says Dennis Muilenburg's FY2019 Total Compensation Was $14.3 Million

March 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING SAYS DENNIS MUILENBURG’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $14.3 MILLION VERSUS $23.4 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* BOEING SAYS CFO GREGORY SMITH’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $4.5 MILLION VERSUS $8.7 MILLION IN FY 2018

* BOEING SAYS FORMER COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES’ CEO, KEVIN MCALLISTER’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.4 MILLION

* BOEING - NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS EARNED NO PAYMENTS IN 2019 UNDER ANNUAL INCENTIVE PROGRAM OR PERFORMANCE AWARD PORTION OF LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

* BOEING - RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REQUIRING THAT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BE AN INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF BOARD WHENEVER POSSIBLE