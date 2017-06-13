FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Boeing says it is streamlining defense and space unit
June 13, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing says it is streamlining defense and space unit

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Boeing:

* Boeing streamlining defense and space unit

* Says eliminating layer of executive oversight in defense, space & security unit

* Says about 50 executive positions to be affected this year

* Says ‍​as of July 1, current Boeing Military Aircraft and Network & Space Systems segments will evolve into smaller entities

* Says Chris Raymond will lead Autonomous Systems segment, Jim Chilton will lead Space & Missile Systems segment

* Says Shelley Lavender and David Koopersmith will lead Strike, Surveillance and Mobility unit and Vertical Lift unit, respectively

* Says ‍​development, Global Operations, and Phantom Works segments will largely be unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

