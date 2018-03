March 30 (Reuters) - Boeing:

* ‍SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION​

* ‍JV PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION WITH REVENUES TO EXCEED $22 BILLION AND 6,000 JOBS BY 2030​

* ‍PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET​

* ‍INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MILLION IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM​