BRIEF-Boeing Secures Services Contract For Canada's Chinooks

April 3 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING SECURES SERVICES CONTRACT FOR CANADA’S CHINOOKS

* CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT​

* FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES

* WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE'S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023