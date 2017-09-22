FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boeing sees growing demand for new airplanes in Southeast Asia
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 3:26 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Boeing sees growing demand for new airplanes in Southeast Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Boeing -

* Boeing sees growing demand for new airplanes in southeast Asia

* Boeing - Says projects a demand for 4,210 new airplanes, valued at $650 billion, over next 20 years in southeast Asia.

* Boeing - Says Boeing projects a worldwide demand for 41,030 new airplanes over next 20 years

* Boeing - Says single-aisle airplanes, such as 737 max family, will account for more than 70 percent of new deliveries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shubham Kalia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.