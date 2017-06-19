BRIEF-Boeing, SpiceJet announce commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes

June 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing, SpiceJet announce commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes

* Boeing - agreement valued at $4.7 bln

* Boeing - SpiceJet will take delivery of its first 737 MAX in 2018

* Boeing - agreement is split between 20 new orders for 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of low-cost carrier's 737 MAX 8 airplanes from existing order

* Boeing - co and SpiceJet signed a memorandum of understanding for 40 737 MAX airplanes; agreement, valued at $4.7 bln, at current list prices