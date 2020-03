March 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* THE BOEING COMPANY - BOEING STATEMENT ON SUPPORT FOR AEROSPACE MANUFACTURERS

* SUPPORTS MINIMUM OF $60 BILLION IN ACCESS TO PUBLIC AND PRIVATE LIQUIDITY, INCLUDING LOAN GUARANTEES, FOR AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

* CONTINUE TO ASSESS ADDITIONAL LEVERS AS WE NAVIGATE CURRENT CHALLENGES AND POSITION INDUSTRY FOR LONG TERM