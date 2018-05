BRIEF-Boeing To Acquire KLX Inc To Enhance Services Business Growth

May 1 (Reuters) - Boeing:

* TO ACQUIRE LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX INC. TO ENHANCE SERVICES BUSINESS GROWTH

* SAYS BOEING WILL ACQUIRE KLX INC. FOR $4.25 BILLION

* SAYS ANTICIPATED ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION BY 2021, WITH FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS REALIZED OVER TIME

* SAYS NO CHANGE TO BOEING’S 2018 GUIDANCE OR CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

* SAYS BOEING’S ACQUISITION OF KLX INC. WILL INCLUDE KLX INC.’S AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP

* SAYS KLX INC. WILL BE PART OF BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES AND FULLY INTEGRATED WITH AVIALL