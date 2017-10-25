FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Boeing to keep options open for inorganic or partnership models ‍​- Conf call ‍​
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 4:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Boeing to keep options open for inorganic or partnership models ‍​- Conf call ‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing says continue to make steady progress closing out technical risk on the path to final certification, and to delivering the first 18 tankers next year‍​

* Boeing says it has seen steady orders and has high confidence in a meaningful increase in widebody replacement demand early next decade‍​

* Boeing says international demand for its defense and space offerings remains high as well‍​

* Boeing says its global services unit is on track to hit full year operating margins of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent‍​

* Boeing CEO says, “As we look into 2018, we should see moderate levels of research and development from what you’re going to see this year”‍​

* Boeing says has lots of growth opportunity in its core narrowbody business‍​

* Boeing says recent changes in the marketplace, the discussions between Airbus and Bombardier, don’t change its strategy‍​

* Boeing says remains skeptical on the UTC-Rockwell Collins deal‍​

* Boeing says it will continue to keep its options open for opportunities related to inorganic or partnership models‍​ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.