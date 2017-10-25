Oct 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Boeing says continue to make steady progress closing out technical risk on the path to final certification, and to delivering the first 18 tankers next year‍​

* Boeing says it has seen steady orders and has high confidence in a meaningful increase in widebody replacement demand early next decade‍​

* Boeing says international demand for its defense and space offerings remains high as well‍​

* Boeing says its global services unit is on track to hit full year operating margins of between 15.0 and 15.5 percent‍​

* Boeing CEO says, “As we look into 2018, we should see moderate levels of research and development from what you’re going to see this year”‍​

* Boeing says has lots of growth opportunity in its core narrowbody business‍​

* Boeing says recent changes in the marketplace, the discussions between Airbus and Bombardier, don’t change its strategy‍​

* Boeing says remains skeptical on the UTC-Rockwell Collins deal‍​

* Boeing says it will continue to keep its options open for opportunities related to inorganic or partnership models‍​