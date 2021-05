May 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING TO PAY FAA PENALTIES RELATED TO 737 JET PRODUCTION PROBLEMS - WSJ

* BOEING HAS AGREED TO PAY $17 MILLION IN CIVIL PENALTIES FOR PRODUCTION LAPSES RELATED TO 737 AIRCRAFT MODELS IN SETTLEMENT WITH FAA - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/3wB4Bwj Further company coverage: