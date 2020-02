Feb 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* Sales chief says not yet seeing impact on China-based supply chain from coronavirus crisis

* Sales chief says coronavirus will affect economy and airline revenues

* Sales chief says in several talks to sell wide-body jets, slow January does not necessarily mean slow Feb or March

* Sales chief says some 777 and 787 deliveries for China delayed due to coronavirus, too early to say if epidemic will delay further aircraft orders