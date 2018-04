April 30 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER

* BOEING - CO, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS ANNOUNCED THE FINALIZATION OF AN ORDER FOR ONE 787-8 DREAMLINER, VALUED AT $239 MILLION AT CURRENT LIST PRICES Source text: (bit.ly/2KswD62) Further company coverage: