April 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co:

* TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PHILADELPHIA AREA OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO ESCALATING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* BOEING WILL SUSPEND OPERATIONS BEGINNING AT END OF DAY ON FRIDAY, APRIL 3

* SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS WILL LAST TWO WEEKS, WITH RETURN TO WORK ON APRIL 20

* PHILADELPHIA AREA EMPLOYEES WHO CAN WORK FROM HOME WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO

* EMPLOYEES WHO CANNOT WORK REMOTELY WILL RECEIVE PAID LEAVE FOR 10 WORKING DAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: