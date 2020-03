March 25 (Reuters) - Boer Power Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB737.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB628.2 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB3.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB958.4 MILLION

* PRODUCTION SHORTFALL DUE TO CORONAVIRUS HAD TEMPORARY IMPACT ON GROUP’S OVERALL PRODUCTIVITY

* GROUP HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED AS OF NOW DUE TO CORONAVIRUS