BRIEF-Boer Power Updates On Potential Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak

March 6 (Reuters) - Boer Power Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCEMENT ON POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* AS AT 6 MARCH 2020, GROUP’S ACTUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY REACHED ABOUT 96% OF GROUP’S ORIGINAL NORMAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* TEMPORARY PRODUCTION HALT PRIOR TO RESUMPTION OF OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTION SHORTFALL HAVE HAD TEMPORARY IMPACT ON OVERALL PRODUCTIVITY

* DOES NOT EXPECT TEMPORARY PRODUCTION HALT AND PRODUCTION SHORTFALL OF GROUP’S FACTORIES WILL AFFECT WORKING CAPITAL OF GROUP SIGNIFICANTLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: