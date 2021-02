Feb 22 (Reuters) - BofA Global Research:

* BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH - RAISES U.S. GDP GROWTH EXPECTATION TO 6.5% THIS YEAR (PREV: 6%) AND 5.0% NEXT YEAR (PREV: 4.5%)

* BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH - U.S. GDP FORECAST RAISE ON LARGER STIMULUS PACKAGE, BETTER NEWS ON THE VIRUS FRONT AND ENCOURAGING ECONOMIC DATA

* BOFA GLOBAL RESEARCH - EXPECT THE U.S. STIMULUS BILL TO TOTAL $1.7TR, UP FROM OUR PRIOR ASSUMPTION OF $1TR, WITH PASSAGE IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS