April 4 (Reuters) - BofI Holding Inc:

* BOFI HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRUSTEE AND FIDUCIARY SERVICES BUSINESS FROM EPIQ

* EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS.

* ALL-CASH TRANSACTION WAS FUNDED FROM EXISTING CAPITAL AT BOFI FEDERAL BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: