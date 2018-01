Jan 30 (Reuters) - Bofi Holding Inc:

* BOFI HOLDING, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍NET INCOME DECREASED AS A RESULT OF 2017 TAX REFORM WHICH CAUSED BOFI TO INCUR AN $8.0 MILLION ONE-TIME CHARGE IN Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: