March 27 (Reuters) - Bohai Automotive Systems Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS GERMAN UNIT BOHAI TRIMET AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING GMBH HAS TEMPORARILY HALTED ALL PRODUCTION EXCEPT MOLD BUSINESS FROM MARCH 30 ON LOWER ORDERS DUE TO VIRUS OUTBREAK IN EUROPE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3bvU6Qw Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)