March 28 (Reuters) - Bohai Automotive Systems Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 75 PERCENT STAKE IN TRIMET AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING GMBH FOR 61.5 MILLION EUROS ($76.05 million) FROM TRIMET ALUMINIUM SE

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 1.7 BILLION YUAN IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES TO FUND THE ACQUISITION, AUTO PART PROJECTS AND REPLENISH CAPITAL Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ur62Cm; bit.ly/2GBwTAs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8087 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)