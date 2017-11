Nov 19 (Reuters) - Bohai Capital Holding Co Ltd

* Says unit Avolon Aerospace Leasing Limited signs contract to buy aircraft from Boeing Co

* Says unit to acquire 55 B737 MAX 8, 20 B737 MAX 10 from boeing, and may order another 20 M737 MAX 8 with a total value of about $11.0 billion based on catalogue prices

* Says unit expects to take delivery of aircraft between 2021 and 2024

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hLx5CY

