BRIEF-Bohai Leasing Says Impact On Co And Unit's Performance Remains Uncertain As Coronavirus Epidemic Continues

April 6 (Reuters) - Bohai Leasing Co Ltd:

* SAYS DAILY OPERATION OF ITS UNIT AVOLON HOLDINGS LIMITED HAS BEEN AFFECTED DUE TO THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

* SAYS ITS UNIT AVOLON HAS GRANTED RENT EXTENSION WITH AN AVERAGE OF 3 MONTHS TO SOME AIRLINES

* SAYS AVOLON EXPECTS TO RECEIVE MORE RENT EXTENSION APPLICATIONS IF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES

* SAYS IMPACT ON CO AND UNIT AVOLON'S OPERATING PERFORMANCE REMAINS UNCERTAIN AS CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC CONTINUES