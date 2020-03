BRIEF-Boiron Announces Major Reorganisation Plan In France

March 11 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA:

* THE COMPANY IS TODAY BRINGING TOGETHER TRADE UNIONS TO START DISCUSSIONS ON A DRAFT REORGANISATION IN FRANCE

* REORGANISATION PROJECT: SHUTDOWN OF THE MONTRICHARD PRODUCTION SITE NEAR TOURS

* CLOSURE OF 12 PREPARATION-DISTRIBUTION ESTABLISHMENTS OUT OF THE 27 WE HAVE IN FRANCE: AVIGNON, BELFORT, BREST, GRENOBLE, LIMOGES, NIORT, PARIS-BOIS D’ARCY, PARIS-IVRY, PAU, ROUEN, STRASBOURG AND TOULON

* REORGANISATION PROJECT: REORGANISATION OF SALES TEAMS

* PLAN WOULD RESULT IN THE SUPPRESSION OF 646 POSTS AND CREATION OF 134 NEW POSTS

* REORGANISATION PROJECT: RESIZING PRODUCTION AND PREPARATION-DISTRIBUTION TEAMS ON PRESERVED SITES