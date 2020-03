March 11 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA:

* 2019 RESULTS

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 40.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES EUR 557.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 604.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 66.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 106.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND OF 1.05 EURO PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON JUNE 5, 2020

* FY NET CASH POSITION EUR 208.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 216.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/38KSAIe Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)