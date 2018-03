BRIEF-Boiron FY Operating Income Down At 125.0 ‍​Million Euros

March 14 (Reuters) - BOIRON SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 125.0 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 129.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 617.5 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 614.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 78.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 77.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF €1.60 PER SHARE FOR FY‍​

* TO BOLSTER OUR INVESTMENTS IN PARTICULAR ON SITE OF MESSIMY AND ON SITE OF NEW LOGISTICS PLATFORM AT OLMES IN 2018‍​