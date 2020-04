April 23 (Reuters) - Boiron SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 156.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE DO NOT BELIEVE THAT THE INCREASE IN THE GROUP’S ACTIVITY SEEN IN THE FIRST QUARTER WILL CONTINUE INTO THE SECOND QUARTER

* OUTLOOK: WE ANTICIPATE A DROP IN OUR TURNOVER IN 2020 BUSINESS AND OUR BOTTOM LINE

* WE ARE ABLE TO MAINTAIN THE PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF ALL OUR MEDICINES ON OUR SITES IN FRANCE AND ABROAD