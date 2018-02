BRIEF-Boise Cascade Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.49

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Boise Cascade Co:

* REG-BOISE CASCADE COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* QTRLY SALES $1.09 BILLION, UP 19 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32, REVENUE VIEW $1.04 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOISE CASCADE - EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING, EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, TO BE $75 MILLION - $85 MILLION DURING 2018

* "EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE MODEST DEMAND GROWTH FOR THE PRODUCTS WE MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTE IN 2018"