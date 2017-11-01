BRIEF-Bojangles Inc reports Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bojangles Inc:
* Bojangles Inc reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter 2017
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue $133.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $134 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.2%
* Quarterly company-operated comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%, quarterly franchised comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.5%
* Sees total revenues of $544.0 million to $547.0 million for 53-week period ending on December 31
* Sees opening of 50 to 52 system-wide restaurants for 53-week period ending on December 31, 2017
* Sees cash capital expenditures of $12.0 million to $13.0 million for 53-week period ending on December 31, 2017
* Sees adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.77 to $0.80 for 53-week period ending on December 31, 2017
* Says board approved share repurchase program under which co may purchase up to $50 million of outstanding common stock through April 30, 2019
* Says expects to fund share repurchase with either/combination of, cash on hand, cash from operations, borrowings under revolving line of credit