BRIEF-Bojangles Says Entered Amendment To Credit Agreement With Bojangles' Restaurants And Bank Of America

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Bojangles Inc:

* BOJANGLES INC SAYS ON DEC 20, CO ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCT 9, 2012 WITH BOJANGLES’ RESTAURANTS AND BANK OF AMERICA - SEC FILING

* BOJANGLES INC - AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE ON TERM LOANS AND REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FROM OCTOBER 9, 2020 TO DECEMBER 20, 2022

* BOJANGLES INC - AMENDMENT INCREASED BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FROM UP TO $25.0 MILLION TO UP TO $50.0 MILLION