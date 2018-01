Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bok Financial Corp:

* BOK FINANCIAL CORP SEES MID-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN NET INTEREST INCOME​ IN ‍2018 - SEC FILING

* BOK FINANCIAL SAYS SEES LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FROM FEE-GENERATING BUSINESSES IN 2018‍​