July 26, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-BOK Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $1.35

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp:

* Bok financial reports quarterly earnings of $88 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 fees and commissions revenue $177.5 million

* Says fees and commissions revenue totaled $177.5 million for Q2 of 2017, a $13.1 million increase over prior quarter

* Net interest revenue totaled $205.2 million for Q2 of 2017, up $4.0 million over Q1 of 2017

* No provision for credit losses was recorded in Q2 of 2017 or Q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

