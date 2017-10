Oct 31 (Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp:

* BOK FINANCIAL CORP SAYS BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK OF 45 CENTS PER SHARE - SEC FILING ‍​

* BOK FINANCIAL CORP - THE ‍DIVIDEND OF 45 CENTS PER SHARE IS AN INCREASE OF 2.27% FROM 44 CENTS PER SHARE PREVIOUSLY​ Source text: (bit.ly/2gPgtWB) Further company coverage: