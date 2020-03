March 26 (Reuters) - Boku Inc:

* FY REVENUE OF $50.1 MILLION UP 42%

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $0.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH NET LOSS AFTER TAX OF $4.3 MILLION FOR 2018

* TRENDS SEEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020 HAVE CONTINUED INTO MARCH 2020 WITH SIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN NEW USERS

* IN PAYMENTS, OUR EXISTING MERCHANTS AND CONNECTIONS WILL CONTINUE TO PERFORM STRONGLY FOR AS LONG AS LOCKDOWN MEASURES ARE IN PLACE