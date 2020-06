BRIEF-Boku Inc Says Payment Monthly Active Users Exceeded 20 Mln In May

June 10 (Reuters) - Boku Inc:

* BOKU - TOTAL PAYMENT VOLUMES REACHED $2.6 BILLION IN FIVE MONTHS ENDING 31 MAY AN INCREASE OF 35% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* BOKU INC - REMAIN CONFIDENT OF MEETING MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR CURRENT YEAR

* BOKU INC - PAYMENT MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS EXCEEDED 20 MILLION IN MAY 2020, AN INCREASE OF 36% ON MAY 2019

* BOKU INC - PAYMENT MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS EXCEEDED 20 MILLION IN MAY 2020, AN INCREASE OF 36% ON MAY 2019

* BOKU INC - NUMBER OF NEW USERS IN FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2020 WAS 9.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1.5 MILLION ON SAME PERIOD IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: