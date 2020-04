April 20 (Reuters) - BOLLORE SE:

* REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2020: €5,966 MILLION

* AT THIS STAGE, IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON BOLLORÉ GROUP ACTIVITIES REMAINS LIMITED

* GROUP HAS FEW PAYMENTS DUE IN 2020

* REVENUE IN COMMUNICATIONS ACTIVITY (VIVENDI) HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY CONSEQUENCES OF COVID-19

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, GROUP'S LIQUID ASSETS, UNDRAWN CONFIRMED CREDIT LINES AND LIQUID INVESTMENTS, STOOD AT EUR 2.5 BILLION AT LEVEL OF BOLLORÉ, AND REACHED EUR 9.6 BILLION INCLUDING VIVENDI.