May 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* BOMBARDIER ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, PAYS TRIBUTE TO FORMER CEO AND CHAIRMAN LAURENT BEAUDOIN

* BOMBARDIER - RETIREMENT OF BOMBARDIER’S CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, LAURENT BEAUDOIN, WHO DECIDED NOT TO SEEK REELECTION ON BOARD

* BOMBARDIER - ALL CANDIDATES IN MANAGEMENT PROXY CIRCULAR DATED MARCH 5 ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF CO DURING ITS ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS